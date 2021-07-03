Sign up
297 / 365
Ant Man
One of the first photos I took with the drone. I’m the blue dot in the middle.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
0
1
spuddy
@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Tags
above
,
drone
,
birdseye
