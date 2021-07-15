Previous
Next
Awkward / Rare by spuddy
309 / 365

Awkward / Rare

May I present to you a rare photo of me awkwardly posing in shorts.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

spuddy

@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Haha you look absolutely thrilled to be the subject of this great shot. The rolling waves and gorgeous sky are obviously insignificant in this one 😁
July 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise