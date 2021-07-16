Previous
149th Open by spuddy
149th Open

Royal St George’s golf course in Sandwich is hosting the 149th U.K. Open tournament so I decided to mosey along and see if I couldn’t spot someone I know. I couldn’t, but this is Japan’s Yuki Inamori teeing off at the 12th hole. Lovely day for it.
16th July 2021

spuddy

@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
