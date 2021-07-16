Sign up
310 / 365
149th Open
Royal St George’s golf course in Sandwich is hosting the 149th U.K. Open tournament so I decided to mosey along and see if I couldn’t spot someone I know. I couldn’t, but this is Japan’s Yuki Inamori teeing off at the 12th hole. Lovely day for it.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
0
0
spuddy
@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th July 2021 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golf
365 Project
close