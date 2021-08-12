Previous
Grandmaster Flash by spuddy
Grandmaster Flash

They painted cycle lanes along the cliff top, because apparently people aren’t capable of not cycling into each other.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

spuddy

Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
bkb in the city
Great pov
August 14th, 2021  
