Sid by spuddy
341 / 365

Sid

I got to see a sloth today. Wonderful.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

spuddy

@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
93% complete

Kathy A ace
Lucky you
August 21st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
He looks lively.
August 21st, 2021  
