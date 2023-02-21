Previous
Metal swarf by srinathvathsa
27 / 365

Metal swarf

Today's macro.
Meral swarfs. I found these near my house.
Took some handful for macro.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Srinath

@srinathvathsa
Kathy ace
Gosh I like this with the reflections of the light and the bokeh.
February 21st, 2023  
Sudo
Amazing capture
February 21st, 2023  
