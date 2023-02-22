Previous
Next
Microfiber cloth by srinathvathsa
28 / 365

Microfiber cloth

Today's macro.
A close look of microfiber cloth.
It is used for cleaning spectacles, monitor, screens and sensitive surfaces.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Srinath

@srinathvathsa
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise