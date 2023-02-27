Previous
Hardwork by srinathvathsa
33 / 365

Hardwork

Took this picture early morning today around 6 AM.
They were working about 5 blocks away from my home. Zoomed in to take a picture of them working.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Srinath

@srinathvathsa
