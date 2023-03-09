Previous
Controller by srinathvathsa
43 / 365

Controller

I love pop colours that are vibrant.
Saw this controller for the first time and loved it.
The name is electric volt.

Rainbow2023 🌈
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Srinath

@srinathvathsa
