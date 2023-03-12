Previous
Periwinkle by srinathvathsa
Periwinkle

Periwinkle - growing in our root top garden.
Fun fact - French referred to it as “Violet of the Sorcerers” as it could ward off evil spirits.

12th March 2023

Srinath

@srinathvathsa
