A leafless tree by srinathvathsa
51 / 365

A leafless tree

Took an extended break.
Trying to start the streak again.

The tree on the mountain top had no leaves, getting ready for the seasonal changes.
8th April 2023

Srinath

@srinathvathsa
13% complete

