Leading the way
When we go walking with our friends, the women always take the lead, and the men hang back, each having our own very important conversations. I took this photo about 6 weeks ago, and didn’t like it much until I tried it in b&w.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2020 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
