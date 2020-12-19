Previous
Longfellow Bridge, Boston by srmueller
Longfellow Bridge, Boston

Went for a a lovely walk with our daughter and son in law today in Boston. This is looking back at Boston from Cambridge, just before dark.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
