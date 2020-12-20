Previous
Jogger on the Charles River by srmueller
Jogger on the Charles River

A photo taken yesterday just before dark from the Longfellow Bridge in Cambridge.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
