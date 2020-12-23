Previous
Corn stalks and snow by srmueller
20 / 365

Corn stalks and snow

I took a different route home today, and this scene was calling out to me. Rochester, MA.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
