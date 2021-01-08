Previous
Take photos and stay calm by srmueller
36 / 365

Take photos and stay calm

I’m not sure what this place is...perhaps a pond used to store and pump water for a cranberry bog, but it sure is a calming scene for me. My reason for starting my 365 project back up was as a diversion from all the craziness now, and it does help!
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Photo Details

