Previous
Next
Sunrise on icy Mirror Cove by srmueller
39 / 365

Sunrise on icy Mirror Cove

Sorry for another sunset/sunrise pic, but this is my best photo for today. The weather guy on TV this morning said the sunrise was going to be beautiful, and he was right. Mirror Cove has a thin layer of ice on it overnight.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Steve Mueller

ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise