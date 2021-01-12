Previous
Pump House by srmueller
40 / 365

Pump House

I have another nice sunset pic which I’m refraining from using...trying to not overload on sunsets. Here’s a pic on my way to work this morning; it’s a pump house for a cranberry bog and the stream that leads to it.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Steve Mueller

Photo Details

JAKB ace
Love this, Steve! Beautiful, frosty palette and composition.
January 12th, 2021  
Clay ace
Very nice framing of the building.
January 12th, 2021  
