Previous
Next
40 / 365
Pump House
I have another nice sunset pic which I’m refraining from using...trying to not overload on sunsets. Here’s a pic on my way to work this morning; it’s a pump house for a cranberry bog and the stream that leads to it.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
2
1
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
41
photos
15
followers
34
following
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
12th January 2021 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JAKB
ace
Love this, Steve! Beautiful, frosty palette and composition.
January 12th, 2021
Clay
ace
Very nice framing of the building.
January 12th, 2021
