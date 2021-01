Cranberry Bog

Yesterday’s pic was a pump house for a cranberry bog, and today I have a photo of a cranberry bog (a different one). Cranberries have been grown in my area since the early 1800’s; there are currently more than 14,000 acres of cranberry bogs in SE Massachusetts. Cranberries require an acidic peat soil, fresh water, and a April-November growing season. The bogs are made up of sand, peat, gravel, and clay, and were originally created by glacial deposits. I always find them very beautiful!