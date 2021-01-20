Previous
Still hangin’ on by srmueller
48 / 365

Still hangin’ on

The oak leaves seem to hang on until the new ones come out in the Spring. We had a little snow squall this morning that added some icing.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Steve Mueller

I live in Wareham, MA (US)
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
January 20th, 2021  
