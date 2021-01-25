Sign up
Nantucket Lightship
This is one of the Nantucket Lightships, built in 1950 by the US Coast Guard. Among other duties, it marked the shallow waters around the island of Nantucket until it was decommissioned in 1985. It currently in New Bedford harbor.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2021 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
