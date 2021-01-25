Previous
Nantucket Lightship by srmueller
Nantucket Lightship

This is one of the Nantucket Lightships, built in 1950 by the US Coast Guard. Among other duties, it marked the shallow waters around the island of Nantucket until it was decommissioned in 1985. It currently in New Bedford harbor.
Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
