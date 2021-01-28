Previous
Fall Brook, E. Freetown by srmueller
56 / 365

Fall Brook, E. Freetown

Just around the corner from where I used to live. I had taken several photos of this in the past, but never realized I could get one with the church in it...so it’s an all new scene. Probably because of the wide angle lens of my IPhone 12 Pro Max.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
