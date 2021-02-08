Previous
Graveyard shadows by srmueller
67 / 365

Graveyard shadows

I was initially intrigued by the snow plastered on the gravestones, but then I decided the shadows were also very important to this photo.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Steve Mueller

I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah superb long shadows on the snow
February 8th, 2021  
