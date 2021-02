Fort Phoenix I

This is a shot of Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven, MA after the snow overnight. I have 2 photos to follow; the first one (II) with a different camera, and then the third one (III) which is the first photo with less contrast to make it look more like II. I was surprised at how different the two original photos are, I did exactly the same processing on both. What are your thoughts on the three/which do you like best and why? Thanks for any input in advance!