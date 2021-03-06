Sign up
Winter Farm
This is the Jonathan’s Sprouts Farm in Rochester, MA. There is a beauty to the bare trees and dead grass, but soon everything will be alive and green.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Steve Mueller
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
LManning (Laura)
Unique POV. And I love that sky!
March 6th, 2021
