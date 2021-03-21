Previous
Holly Tree by srmueller
108 / 365

Holly Tree

I’m sure you are all disappointed, but no wacky double exposures today. It looks like summer, but all this green is from Holly trees on our hike today.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Steve Mueller

ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
29% complete

Krista Marson ace
such pretty light
March 21st, 2021  
