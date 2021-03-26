Sign up
Seagull on Rock
Didn’t get a photo today...here’s a leftover from a couple of days ago. Wareham River.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th March 2021 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Richard Sayer
ace
I like this one best, the toning is pleasing and not distracting plus the tighter crop places the seagull on the bottom left thirds point.
March 26th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
I prefer this version. It has more crispness and the tones make it feel a little nostalgic.
March 26th, 2021
