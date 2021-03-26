Previous
Seagull on Rock by srmueller
113 / 365

Seagull on Rock

Didn’t get a photo today...here’s a leftover from a couple of days ago. Wareham River.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Steve Mueller

I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Richard Sayer ace
I like this one best, the toning is pleasing and not distracting plus the tighter crop places the seagull on the bottom left thirds point.
March 26th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
I prefer this version. It has more crispness and the tones make it feel a little nostalgic.
March 26th, 2021  
