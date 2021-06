Behold the Fishermen

Some guys going fishing this morning. We used to rent a cabin in Vermont when I was a kid that had a sign over the fireplace that read…

Behold the Fisherman!

He riseth early in the morning and disturbeth the whole household.

Mighty are his preparations!

He goes forth full of hope and when the day is spent he returneth smelling of strong drink and the truth is not in him.

It has been a family joke ever since.