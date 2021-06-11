Sign up
The Viking
The Viking, a Cape Cod Canal cruise boat out of Onset.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th June 2021 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 12th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really nice composition.
June 12th, 2021
