Osprey nest
The ospreys have made nests in many of the larger aids to navigation in Buzzards Bay.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
208
photos
44
followers
58
following
53% complete
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2021 12:47pm
