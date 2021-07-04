Sign up
213 / 365
Happy 4th of July
The view out our window last night; front row seats!
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
1
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
226
photos
45
followers
58
following
58% complete
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2021 9:24pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JAKB
ace
Gorgeous! Wow, nothing where we are here on the Cape.
July 5th, 2021
