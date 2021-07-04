Previous
Next
Happy 4th of July by srmueller
213 / 365

Happy 4th of July

The view out our window last night; front row seats!
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Steve Mueller

ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JAKB ace
Gorgeous! Wow, nothing where we are here on the Cape.
July 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise