Bird Island by srmueller
215 / 365

Bird Island

If you look closely you can see why this is called Bird Island. Located just off of Marion, MA.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
