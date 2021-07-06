Sign up
215 / 365
Bird Island
If you look closely you can see why this is called Bird Island. Located just off of Marion, MA.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
0
0
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
228
photos
45
followers
59
following
58% complete
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2021 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
