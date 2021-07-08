Previous
Boston sunset after the storm by srmueller
217 / 365

Boston sunset after the storm

We picked up a mooring at Spectacle Island last night, and were treated to a rip roaring thunderstorm and then this sunset. Quite a spectacle; the island is aptly named!
Steve Mueller

