Rainy days and Mondays by srmueller
221 / 365

Rainy days and Mondays

One of the boardwalks at Charlestown Naval Shipyard after more rain. We’ve hardly seen the sun in the last week, but having a great time in Boston. At least I haven’t had to wear much sunscreen!
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the muted tones and low POV. Lovely.
July 13th, 2021  
