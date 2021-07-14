Previous
I see you by srmueller
I see you

Walking by a Day Care in Boston today, and caught this little girl looking out the window. The grass, sidewalk, and road are reflections in the glass.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Steve Mueller

