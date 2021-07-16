Sign up
225 / 365
Old Ironsides
The USS Constitution aka Old Ironsides. Every morning at 8:00 am and every evening at sunset, they fire a canon off, which is always something to look forward to.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 17th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous.
July 17th, 2021
