227 / 365
Going Up
An outdoor stairway in Boston between two streets, one overpassing the other. I thought the photo had a little mysterious quality to it.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2021 3:14pm
Nick
ace
Great POV and colour palette.
July 18th, 2021
