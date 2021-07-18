Previous
Going Up by srmueller
Going Up

An outdoor stairway in Boston between two streets, one overpassing the other. I thought the photo had a little mysterious quality to it.
Steve Mueller

@srmueller
Steve Mueller
Photo Details

Nick ace
Great POV and colour palette.
July 18th, 2021  
