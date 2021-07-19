Previous
Next
Mirror, mirror by srmueller
228 / 365

Mirror, mirror

A nearby building made for an almost perfect mirror image.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Steve Mueller

ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh wow, definitely worth hugging a building for. 😊
July 19th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic shot!
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise