229 / 365
Hazy lazy day
A very hazy day in Boston from the wildfires in the western US and Canada. Amazing that smoke particles can travel 2500 miles. Hoping that these fires can be controlled.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
242
photos
48
followers
59
following
62% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2021 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
