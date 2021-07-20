Previous
Hazy lazy day by srmueller
229 / 365

Hazy lazy day

A very hazy day in Boston from the wildfires in the western US and Canada. Amazing that smoke particles can travel 2500 miles. Hoping that these fires can be controlled.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US)
