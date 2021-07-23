Sign up
232 / 365
Brick Arches
Taken in the brick pavilion on the end of Long Wharf in Boston.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
6
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
23rd July 2021 11:28am
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 24th, 2021
