Previous
Next
Long Island Bridge by srmueller
235 / 365

Long Island Bridge

Just as we were passing by the old bridge abutments to the Long Island Bridge in Boston Harbor, the sun poked out from behind the clouds, and the smokey air made for a cool effect.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Steve Mueller

ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise