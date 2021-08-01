Sign up
241 / 365
S. Thomaston, ME
We drove to Maine today to visit my Aunt and Uncle, and were treated to to the best lobster roll of the summer at McLoon’s Lobster Pound. So nice to see them!
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
2
0
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
254
photos
48
followers
59
following
66% complete
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
howaussie
ace
Beautiful. So many interesting things that grab my eye.
August 2nd, 2021
R Warner
Lovely
August 2nd, 2021
