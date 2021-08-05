Previous
That kind of day by srmueller
245 / 365

That kind of day

A washout rainy day today. This photo is kind of cliche, but I liked it anyway.
5th August 2021

Steve Mueller

ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Photo Details

GaryW
I like it, too!
August 6th, 2021  
