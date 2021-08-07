Previous
The conversation by srmueller
247 / 365

The conversation

I wonder what they were talking about? The possibilities are endless. Could be mundane or life changing, and we never know what we are witnessing.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Steve Mueller

