253 / 365
Under the dock at Oak Bluffs
One of the cool spots on a hot day!
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
13th August 2021 10:46am
