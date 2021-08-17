Previous
Polar Bears by srmueller
257 / 365

Polar Bears

Every morning in Oak Bluffs this group meets for water aerobics.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Steve Mueller

ace
@srmueller
Steve Mueller
Photo Details

GaryW
Great shot. Love the reflection on the water.
August 18th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific! Perfect choice for black and white.
August 18th, 2021  
