258 / 365
Illumination Night
Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard is home to the the first religious camp meeting association, started in 1835, and built in the gothic gingerbread style. Once a year the cottages are decorated with lanterns for Illumination Night.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th August 2021 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
