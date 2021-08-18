Previous
Illumination Night by srmueller
258 / 365

Illumination Night

Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard is home to the the first religious camp meeting association, started in 1835, and built in the gothic gingerbread style. Once a year the cottages are decorated with lanterns for Illumination Night.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
