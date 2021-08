Alabama at sunset

The schooner Alabama out for an evening sail in Vineyard Haven. She was built in 1926 for the Mobile Alabama Bar Pilots, and served until 1966. In 1967 she was outfitted as a sailing vessel in Vineyard Haven by the Coastwise Packet Company in the tradition of the Gloucester fishing schooners that caught codfish. Today she is part of the Black Dog Tavern fleet of tall ships that offer cruises open to the public, and training programs for students.