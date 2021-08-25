Previous
West Chop by srmueller
West Chop

A view from West Chop, Martha’s Vineyard. It’s called Chop because the swift current that flows by causes the water to be choppy when the wind is against the current. There is also an East Chop.
Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US)
