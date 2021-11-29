Previous
Next
Bench with a view by srmueller
361 / 365

Bench with a view

The spot was a little chilly this evening, but a nice view nonetheless. Looking at New Bedford from Fort Phoenix, Fairhaven.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Steve Mueller

ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise